Rihanna Calls Chris Brown “The Hottest R&B Artist Out”

Rihanna and Chris Brown have been a lightning rod for controversy before they decided to reconcile. However, since the two have reignited a working relationship again, music fans everywhere has had an opinion on the matter. The pop princess sat down with Ryan Seacrest and explained to the world how and why the two started making sweet music again.

“The first song that came about was ‘Birthday Cake.’ I mean we ended up recording them at the same time and executing them together, but I reached out to him about doing ‘Birthday Cake’ because that’s the only person that really–it made sense to do the record,” says Rihanna. “Just as a musician despite everything else that was going to be the person. You know I thought about rappers, and I’ve done that so many times, and the hottest R&B artist out right now is Chris Brown.”

The singer, whose album Talk That Talk is in stores now, also explained that the work between the two is only about music and nothing else and that “it’s innocent.”

“I wanted him on the track, and then in turn he was like ‘Why don’t you do the remix to my track?’ and it was a trade off. We did two records. One for my fans. One for his fans, and that way our fans can come together. There shouldn’t be a divide. You know? It’s music, and it’s innocent.”

To listen to the entire interview where she speaks about her Armani ads, Battleship, and more, click the video player below.

Photo: NY Daily News