Young Jeezy Added To Blueprint III Tour

As Jay-Z begins to wrap up his ‘North American College Tour’ with Roc Nation affiliate Wale and his signee, J.Cole, he’s still prepping for his highly anticipated Blue Print III tour. The man, who apparently never sleeps, will trek across the country again to bring fans cuts from his #1 album. Jigga won’t be alone however and has announced plans to bring his “Real As It Gets”, collaborator Young Jeezy along for the ride.

Jeezy has officially been tapped to join Jay on stage for tour dates spanning from California to Missouri. Mr. CTE will officially join Jay on the 2010 BP3 tour starting February 22 in Houston, Texas. Tickets go on sale November 13 at LiveNation.com but Citicard members will have access to pre-sale tickets starting November 10 through their ‘Private Pass Program.’

Jay’s current North American College tour has included sold out dates at Pennsylvania State, UCLA, Northern Kentucky University and Eastern Michigan University.

Here are the official dates for Jay-Z‘s ‘Blueprint III’ Tour featuring Young Jeezy:

Feb 22 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Feb 23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Feb 25 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

Feb 27 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Feb 28 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Mar 03 Washington, DC Verizon Center

Mar 07 Norfolk, VA Scope Arena

Mar 11 Boston, MA TD Garden

Mar 16 Pittsburgh, PA Mellon Arena

Mar 19 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Mar 20 Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse

Mar 22 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Mar 24 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion

Mar 26 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

*** More cities and dates to be announced soon.