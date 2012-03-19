Nicki Minaj Announces Pink Friday European Tour

With Nicki Minaj getting ready to release her sophomore effort, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded on April 3rd, the reigning queen of rap announces the European leg of her Pink Friday tour. The tour kicks off on June 8th in Stockholm, Sweden and ends in Chelmsford, UK. Australian and Japan dates will be announced later.

June 8 – Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

June 9 – Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

June 11 – Falconer Salen, Frederiksberg, Denmark

June 13 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

June 18 – Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam Zuidoost, Netherlands

June 19 – Zénith de Paris, Paris, France

June 21 – Alcatraz, Milano, Italy

June 24 – HMV Hammersmith Apollo, London, UK

June 25 – HMV Hammersmith Apollo, London, UK

June 26 – NIA Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

June 28 – O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK

July 6 – T In The Park Festival 2012, Balado Airfield, Kinross, Scotland

July 7 – Hyde Park, London, UK

August 18 – V Festival 2012, Weston Park, Shifnal, UK

August 18 – V Festival 2012, Hylands Park, Chelmsford, UK

Tickets are available via LiveNation

Photo: Wonderland