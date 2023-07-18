King Combs ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fabolous & Jeremih “Flyest In The City,” Gunna “Ca$h $hit” & More | Daily Visuals 7.17.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy’s son, King Combs has been on his rap grizzly for some time now and though he has a long ways to go before he can fill the shoes his iconic father done left behind, he’s not intimidated in the slightest and keeps on carving out his own niche.

For his latest visuals to “Flyest In The City,” Combs links up with A Boogie, Fabolous and Jeremih after taking a few stunning young women on a shopping spree at the diamond district and rolling through the city while getting that groupie love that comes with splurging like a baller.

In the South, Gunna continues to drop off new work and in his quick clip to “Ca$h $hit,” the embattled rapper walks into a room with a gang of half-naked women counting his paper on individual currency-counting machines. Gotta wonder how much those women get paid to count his money. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Boot Camp Click, Ankhlejohn and Rahiem Supreme, and more.

KING COMBS FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, FABOLOUS & JEREMIH – “FLYEST IN THE CITY”

GUNNA – “CA$H $H*T”

BOOT CAMP CLICK – “WOTCHA CALL STRENGTH”

ANKHLEJOHN & RAHIEM SUPREME – “THE REUNION”

KEY GLOCK – “NO HOOK”

SMILEY – “LONG NIGHTS”

KING PROMISE FT. YOUNG JONN – “TERMINATOR”

RON SUNO – “FROM THE JUMP”