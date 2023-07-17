Jermaine Dupri Calls ‘Book of HOV’ Best #HipHop50 Honor

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The new exhibit honoring Jay-Z’s career has at least one huge fan among his peers, as Jermaine Dupri calls it the best-curated celebration for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

The So So Def label founder and producer heaped the praise onto the “Book of HOV” exhibit on social media, sharing how he felt through his Instagram Stories.

“As I’m coming in the studio, I’m watching clips of this ‘Book of HOV’ thing that Brooklyn Library decided to wrap the whole building in JAY-Z’s lyrics and turn the whole library into the ‘Book of HOV’ exhibit,” Jermaine Dupri began. “And recreate Baseline [Studios]. Listen, man. This is one of the most creative things I’ve seen done for Hip Hop 50.” The two have been tight since collaborating on the 1998 hit, “Money Ain’t A Thing”.

The “Welcome To Atlanta” rapper continued: “I been saying this. When I wore the flat top, I did that to pay my respects and homage to Hip Hop. But this Brooklyn library wrapping — the library with his lyrics — this is the most creative thing I’ve seen this whole Hip Hop 50, and I’m inspired.” The “flat top” was a reference to the hi-top fade hairstyle that Dupri sported back in March to honor the culture’s 50th anniversary. He spoke about it in a conversation held on Twitter’s Spaces: “And all I know is that Hip Hop made me cut three slits in my eyebrows. Hip Hop made me have a box. Hip Hop made me put blonde dye at the top of my head. Hip Hop made me wear gloves in the summertime. Hip Hop made me do all kinds of shit. For real! I’m telling you.”

The “Book of HOV”, which is being hosted at the main branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, opened up to the public last Friday (July 14th) after a private reception the night before which Jay-Z himself attended along with his wife, Beyonce, and other invited guests. The expansive exhibit includes lyrics from two of the 4:44 MC’s greatest tracks covering the facade of the library along with other installations including a full-scale reproduction of Baseline Studios.