Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown – “Right By My Side” [LISTEN]

Rumor has it that this is the second official single off of Nicki’s new album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Sounds like another pop record like the lead single, “Starships,” but will it sell like hotcakes? Of course it will, Chris Brown is on it. Take a listen after the jump.

Photo: UChris.com

Pink Friday , Roman Reloaded

