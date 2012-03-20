Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown – “Right By My Side” [LISTEN]

Rumor has it that this is the second official single off of Nicki’s new album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Sounds like another pop record like the lead single, “Starships,” but will it sell like hotcakes? Of course it will, Chris Brown is on it. Take a listen after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Get Off The Boo Boo, Too: 5 More Things Rapper Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

• Lil Wayne’s Mansion Cited For High Grass, Not What You Think [PHOTOS]

• Finally Famous : 10 Rappers With Pasts They Wish We Would Forget About

• Shiny Suits: 10 Of The Oddest Lawsuits In Hip-Hop History

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

• Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

• 10 Rappers To Help Rihanna Get Over Chris Brown

—

Photo: UChris.com