Drake Drops Visuals For Young Thug’s “Oh U Went”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As Young Thug continues to await his day in court from behind bars, the man is keeping his music legacy out on these streets going and with the release of his latest LP, Business is Business, Thugga proves that he isn’t letting a little thing like prison slow up his rap career.

Today, the incarcerated rapper got a big assist from his homie from up north, Drake, as Drizzy took it upon himself to make a new visuals for Young Thug’s Drake assisted “Oh U Went,” in which Drizzy traveled to the South to shoot the clip. Using his own personal family reunion as the backdrop for the video, Drake has multiple people spit Thugga’s verse before he himself takes center stage at the reunion and gets in on the bar dropping bonanza in front of his friends and family.

Everyone must’ve been excited to be a part of the video, especially the kids. Just sayin’.

Check out the visuals to “Oh U Went,” and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.