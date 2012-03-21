Travis Porter Announces Album Title And Release Date

After three long years of strip club anthems, party starting mixtapes and more, Travis Porter is finally set to release their debut album. “We’re excited to finally give the fans what they’ve been asking for over the past 3 years. From Day 1, dropping on May 29th through RCA/Porter House Music isn’t just our album, its OUR album”, say’s Strap in a statement. “Meaning the fans that have rode with us. It’s our success and we want to share that with them”, Quez states. “This project shows all sides of Travis Porter. The fun, the real life stories and of course, the ladies. We have big features, big production, it’s going to be a major record, adds Ali. The fans are going to love this. We about to turn up, for real.”

Travis Porter’s label problems including the disbandment of Jive Records contributed to the groups delay of a debut album. Despite that, they still scored major hits with songs like “Bring It Back,” “Make It Rain,” and the current song “Ayy Ladies,” featuring Tyga.

Photo: RCA