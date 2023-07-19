Showtime To Release Biz Markie Documentary ‘All Up In The Biz’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most beloved rappers will finally have his story told. Showtime is producing a documentary on Biz Markie titled All Up In The Biz.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the late-great MC’s life and career will be explored in a feature film. Directed by Sacha Jenkins, All Up In The Biz intends to shine “a spotlight on the life and rhymes of the “clown prince of hip-hop,” Biz Markie, best known for his Top 40 hit, “Just a Friend.” A who’s who of legends like rappers Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh and actor/comedian Tracy Morgan share how Markie’s playful approach to the genre made him a Hip-Hop icon and left an indelible mark in the world of music.

Jenkins made it clear why the “Vapors” talent was so special in a formal statement. “Biz Markie is the pure essence of Hip-Hop,” he explained. “He believed in [it], he lived it, he harnessed its powers. Most people don’t know that he used those powers to power up some of the culture’s greatest poets and then some. I was fortunate to meet with Biz when he was alive so to have the opportunity to bring him back to life now that he isn’t here … it’s a special film.”

In April 2020, Biz Markie was hospitalized due to complications from type 2 diabetes. He lost his fight on July 16, 2021. You can see the trailer for All Up In The Biz below.