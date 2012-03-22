Behind The Scenes Of Drake & Lil Wayne’s “HYFR” Video [PHOTOS]

Although Drake will release the video for “Take Care” with Rihanna tomorrow, there is no rest for the weary as he is already shooting the visuals for his next single “HYFR,” featuring Lil Wayne. Directed by Joseph Labisi, Drake rounds up a couple of his famous friends along with some yamtastic females for the shoot. Check out the visuals down bottom.

Props: RD

Photos: Instagram

