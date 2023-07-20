“Painting Pictures” Rapper Superstar Pride Popped For Murder

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A Mississippi rapper on the rise may be heading to jail for a long time. Superstar Pride, 21, born Cadarrius Pride and known for his viral, Faith Evans-sampling rap hit “Painting Pictures,” has been arrested under suspicion of murder.

According to TMZ, Superstar Pride was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and has been tabbed as the shooter at a murder scene.

Reportedly, deputies from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi were summoned to a home on Wednesday (July 19) where a 40-year-old man was found deceased from gunshot wounds. WREG reports that the victim’s name is Marcus Wheatley. Details are scant, but an investigation allegedly pointed to Superstar Pride as the suspect. The Mississippi rapper surrendered to police several hours later and he was booked into Panola County Detention Center, and charged with first-degree murder.

Needless to say, Superstar Pride, who has not been granted bond, is a long way from that tennis court.

This story is developing.