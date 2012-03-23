CLOSE
A$AP Rocky – “Ni**as In Paris (Freestyle)” [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky appropriately spits some bars for DJ Semtex over Kanye West and Jay-Z‘s single that will never ever die. Ball so hard and click play down below.


ASAP Mob , ASAP Rocky , love live asap , niggas in paris , purple swag

