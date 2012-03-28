50 Cent Announces The Lost Tape Gangsta Grillz With DJ Drama

As the story goes, a 50 Cent/G-Unit Gangsta Grillz mixtape was originally planned back in 2008 but for some reason it never materialized. Nearly four years later, it does look like faithful 50 Cent fans are going to get their wish. 50 took to his Twitter account moments ago to announce that he will be releasing The Lost Tape hosted by DJ Drama. This would be the first Gangsta Grillz for the rapper who arguably revolutionized the mixtape game.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Nike Air Yeezy 2 Release Date Postponed, ‘Cheetah’ Colorway [PHOTOS]

• Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘South Beach’ [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James, Amar’e Stoudemire & More Rock Hoodies For Trayvon Martin [PHOTOS]

• It Was All Good: 10 Artists That Were Buzzing Last Year, Not So Much Now

• Stop The Madness: 10 Tragic Killings Eerily Similar To Trayvon Martin’s

• Just Because: 10 Hilarious Rick Ross GIFs [PHOTOS]

• Women’s History Month: The 13 Greatest Female MCs Of All Time

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Village Slum