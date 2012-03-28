A$AP Rocky – “I Really Mean It/Yonkers (Freestyle)” [LISTEN]

ASAP Rocky is never afraid to rock the mic live, and while in the UK nothing has changed. While on tour with Drizzy, ASAP stopped by DJ MK and Shortee Blitz’s radio show on KISSFM and dropped some bars over “Yonkers,” and the Harlem national anthem, “I Really Mean It”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Nike Air Yeezy 2 Release Date Postponed, ‘Cheetah’ Colorway [PHOTOS]

• Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘South Beach’ [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James, Amar’e Stoudemire & More Rock Hoodies For Trayvon Martin [PHOTOS]

• It Was All Good: 10 Artists That Were Buzzing Last Year, Not So Much Now

• Stop The Madness: 10 Tragic Killings Eerily Similar To Trayvon Martin’s

• Just Because: 10 Hilarious Rick Ross GIFs [PHOTOS]

• Women’s History Month: The 13 Greatest Female MCs Of All Time

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube