A$AP Rocky – “I Really Mean It/Yonkers (Freestyle)” [LISTEN]

ASAP Rocky is never afraid to rock the mic live, and while in the UK nothing has changed. While on tour with Drizzy, ASAP stopped by DJ MK and Shortee Blitz’s radio show on KISSFM and dropped some bars over “Yonkers,” and the Harlem national anthem, “I Really Mean It”

Photo: YouTube

ASAP Mob , ASAP Rocky , love live asap , purple swag

