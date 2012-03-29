CLOSE
Lil' Kim PROFILE Interview By Dee Vasquez [VIDEO]

Lil’ Kim, who says she’s a Spanish girl trapped in a Black girl’s body, is the lastest subject of Dee Vasquez’s PROFILE interview series. Plenty of interesting stuff if you’re a Kimmy Blanco fan and want to know more personal details about the Queen Bee.

Shout out to Tempur-Pedic mattresses. Watch the interview below.

Photo: Lil’ Kim

 

 

