Chris Brown – “Real Hip-Hop Ish #4” [VIDEO]

With production from 9th Wonder, Chris Brown takes us from Dubai to France to give us some real hip-hop ish, son! Dope beat, decent rhymes, but can we name these video series something else? If we call this “Real Hip-Hop S**t,” what do we call all the other stuff he does when he isn’t singing? Anyway, check it out down below. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

Photo: Ernest Estime

