Tiffany Haddish Calls Out Common For Saying Breakup Was “Mutual”

For a minute there in 2020 it seemed like Tiffany Haddish and Common were going to live happily ever after, but unfortunately, the celebrity couple couldn’t make it work and decided to go their separate ways.

While many have been under the impression that the breakup was a mutual one (thanks to Common), Tiffany Haddish is now shedding light on how exactly the split-up went down and it wasn’t exactly a joint decision. In an interview with the Washington Post, Haddish recalled how Common ended their relationship back in 2021 when he said they weren’t “feeding” the relationship.

Sitting down with the Post to promote her upcoming film, Haunted Mansion, Haddish touched on her relationship with Common and revealed that the Chicago MC took the chickensh*t way out of the relationship and broke up with her over the phone. It was a move she did not see coming as she admitted that their love affair was the “healthiest” and “funnest relationship” she ever had.

The Washington Post reports:

And yet he began to withdraw. There was a series of events — a concert in New York, a birthday party for Barack Obama, and Common’s own birthday — for which she says he didn’t invite her. Eventually, he called to break up over the phone. “It wasn’t mutual,” she says now. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’” (A rep for Common said he was unavailable for comment.) Didn’t even invite his girl to his own birthday party before breaking up with her? Damn, b. That should’ve been a huge red flag right there. The two dated for a year and change before Common decided to dip out the back and sign up for Ourtime.com. Luckily, the experience hasn’t soured Haddish’s view on relationships as she’s hopeful to eventually find her forever person saying, “I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience,” Haddish says. “I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?” We rooting for you, sis.