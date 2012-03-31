Drake Talks on the Phenomenon Of “YOLO”, Lawsuit Over “Marvins Room” [VIDEO]

During his UK tour, Drake sat down with the charismatic Tim Westwood where they touched bases on everything going on with the Canadian MC, among the topics discussed was the Lawsuit by his ex girlfriend, Ericka Lee, who can be heard at the beginning of Marvin’s Room, a song off Drake’s critically acclaimed “Take Care“.

In related news, it seems like Ashton Kutcher‘s Punk’d is back for another season (Premiered March 29th), Drake reveals he was caught up as one of the unknown participants; Ashton had Drake actually thinking YOLO and calling his mother. If you are too young to remember PUNK’d, take a look back at when Ashton Kutcher had the God Justin Timberlake fearing one of the most powerful gangs in the United States, The IRS.

Part 1

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

Part 2http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘South Beach’ [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James, Amar’e Stoudemire & More Rock Hoodies For Trayvon Martin [PHOTOS]

• It Was All Good: 10 Artists That Were Buzzing Last Year, Not So Much Now

• Stop The Madness: 10 Tragic Killings Eerily Similar To Trayvon Martin’s

• Just Because: 10 Hilarious Rick Ross GIFs [PHOTOS]

• Women’s History Month: The 13 Greatest Female MCs Of All Time

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

• Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Youtube