Atlanta Judge Denies Bond For Young Thug, Lawyer Says He’s Suffering Health Issues

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the fourth time, rapper Young Thug has been denied bond in the case in which he is charged with eight counts of conspiring to violate Georgia’s state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, participating in criminal street gang activity, violating the state’s controlled substances act, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

According to Digital Music News, on Friday, Judge Ural Glanville denied bond for Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. Glanville said in his ruling that he believes Williams would pose a threat to the community if he’s released based on his alleged history of witness intimidation.

Williams’ attorney, Brian Steel, filed his fourth motion for bond in April. At the time, he told ABC News that his client “is not a risk to commit a crime, and he’s not a risk to flee the jurisdiction, and that’s what bond is about.” He argued much of the same during the Friday hearing in Atlanta, but also added that Williams was dealing with health issues due to his stay in lockup.

From DMN:

In the recent motion, Steel claimed that his client gets limited exercise or exposure to sunlight, has been unable to eat nutritious food, and has been sleep deprived due to being required to wake up at 3:00 or 4:00 AM on the days he is to appear in court and is “fighting to pay attention to the goings on in his case.” Steel told reporters that these conditions have hindered his client’s ability to prepare for his trial.

But apparently, the judge wasn’t buying it, or at least Glanville believed the threat Young Thug poses to the public outweighs the threat life behind bars poses to his digestive system. Either way, it looks like the “Go Crazy” rapper is stuck in jail until his trial date.