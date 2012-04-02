Kendrick Lamar ft. Dr. Dre – “The Recipe” [LISTEN]

The long-awaited single off of Kendrick Lamar’s Interscope debut, Good Kid In a Mad City, debuts in grand fashion on Power 106. The Scoop Deville-produced record, “The Recipe,” features the mad doctor, Dr. Dre, with a guest verse. Take a listen after the break.

Photo: TDE