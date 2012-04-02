CLOSE
HomeNews

Kendrick Lamar ft. Dr. Dre – “The Recipe” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

The long-awaited single off of Kendrick Lamar’s Interscope debut, Good Kid In a Mad City, debuts in grand fashion on Power 106. The Scoop Deville-produced record, “The Recipe,” features the mad doctor, Dr. Dre, with a guest verse. Take a listen after the break. 

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

President Barack Obama’s Custom New Balance 990s [PHOTOS]

Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

10 Ignorant Rapper Things To Do If You Win Mega Millions [PHOTOS]

The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years

Crack A Bottle: 15 Artists Who Have Had Beverages Hurled At Them While Performing [VIDEO]

It Was All Good: 10 Artists That Were Buzzing Last Year, Not So Much Now

Stop The Madness: 10 Tragic Killings Eerily Similar To Trayvon Martin’s

Just Because: 10 Hilarious Rick Ross GIFs [PHOTOS]

Photo: TDE

dr. dre , TDE , top dawg entertainment

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close