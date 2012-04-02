Kendrick Lamar ft. Dr. Dre – “The Recipe” [LISTEN]

The long-awaited single off of Kendrick Lamar’s Interscope debut, Good Kid In a Mad City, debuts in grand fashion on Power 106. The Scoop Deville-produced record, “The Recipe,” features the mad doctor, Dr. Dre, with a guest verse. Take a listen after the break.
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• President Barack Obama’s Custom New Balance 990s [PHOTOS]
• Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]
• Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]
• 10 Ignorant Rapper Things To Do If You Win Mega Millions [PHOTOS]
• The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years
• Crack A Bottle: 15 Artists Who Have Had Beverages Hurled At Them While Performing [VIDEO]
• It Was All Good: 10 Artists That Were Buzzing Last Year, Not So Much Now
• Stop The Madness: 10 Tragic Killings Eerily Similar To Trayvon Martin’s
• Just Because: 10 Hilarious Rick Ross GIFs [PHOTOS]
Photo: TDE