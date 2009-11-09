Coolio To Replace DMX In MMA Fight

DMX has finally come to grips with reality and officially pulled out of a scheduled mixed marital arts battle with fighter Eric Martinez.

After learning that the fight would not be rigged in his favor, X made the wise decision to not participate in the ‘would be’ pummeling.

In a final attempt to salvage their client’s dream, X’s manager sent out an addendum to the event promoters asking them to agree to a fake bout saying:

“Event Promoter and Management agree that [DMX] is scheduled to win Boxing Challenge. All parties agree this event has been scheduled to occur only in fun and that the artist involved is not a professional boxer.”

The event promoters did not agree to the addendum however and have recruited a new victim to take his place.

The heat is officially off X as Coolio’s stepping in to take over. That’s right, Coolio.

Coolio will step in the ring to see how he fares against Martinez on December 12 in Jefferson, Alabama.

His match will not be fixed so be sure to prepare for the worst.

SMH. I hope his family has life insurance.