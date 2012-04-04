CLOSE
G.O.O.D. Music Single "Mercy" Drops Friday, April 6th

Are G.O.O.D. Fridays back? If you let Pusha T. tell it, it is on like popcorn. The much anticipated single to the upcoming G.O.O.D. Music compilation is going to be released this Friday, according to Pusha T. The song is rumored to feature Kanye West, Big Sean and your friendly neighborhood Pusha. The album is still slated to drop late spring or summer. MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

