CLOSE
Home > Big Sean

Behind The Scenes Of Tyga And Big Sean’s “I’m Gone” [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Despite all of his drama, Tyga is still hard at work promoting his new album Careless World: Rise Of The Last King. Go behind the scenes of his latest video, “I’m Gone,” featuring Big Sean.
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Buck Dancing For Fowl: 10 Stereotype Enforcing Fried Chicken Commercials

NFL Stars Unveil New Nike Elite 51 Uniforms [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (CD Booklet) [PHOTOS]

Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

Converse x Jordan Brand – Limited Edition Commemorative Pack [PHOTOS]

Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years

 

Photo: 55 Mil

 

Careless World , I'm gone

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close