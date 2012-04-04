Behind The Scenes Of Tyga And Big Sean’s “I’m Gone” [PHOTOS]

Despite all of his drama, Tyga is still hard at work promoting his new album Careless World: Rise Of The Last King. Go behind the scenes of his latest video, “I’m Gone,” featuring Big Sean.
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Buck Dancing For Fowl: 10 Stereotype Enforcing Fried Chicken Commercials
• NFL Stars Unveil New Nike Elite 51 Uniforms [PHOTOS]
• Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (CD Booklet) [PHOTOS]
• Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]
• Converse x Jordan Brand – Limited Edition Commemorative Pack [PHOTOS]
• Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]
• The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years
—
Photo: 55 Mil
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE