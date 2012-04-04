The Game ft. Lupe Fiasco – “Skate On” [LISTEN]

This track was originally slated to be on The R.E.D. Album but was inexplicably cut. Don’t know why either, this song is fire. Although I would love to see Game get more creative with his song titles. Lupe Fiasco? Skate On. Lil Wayne and Tyler The Creator? Martians and Goblins. Kendrick Lamar? The City. Nitpicking, yes, but come on Jayceon. I digress. Listen for yourselves after the jump and stay tuned for California District dropping any day now.

