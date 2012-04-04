Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Pusha T – “MERCY” [ARTWORK]

This Friday, the lead single, “Mercy,” featuring Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Pusha T, for the highly anticipated GOOD Music compilation album drops. Peep the artwork up top and gear up for, at least one week, the return of GOOD Fridays.



Photo: Ernest Estime