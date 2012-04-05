Jay-Z Pays A Visit To Jacob The Jeweler [PHOTO]

On April 3, Jay-Z paid a visit to Jacob the Jeweler. That fateful day happens to be Hov’s wedding anniversary so the hardware he copped was surely Illuminati worthy. Sorry.

But wait, when did Jacob the Jeweler get out the bing (April, 2010)? If you recall, Jacob Arabo had to do a two and a half year stretch in federal prison thanks to an affiliation with BMF that led to him pleading guilty to falsifying records and giving false statements as part of a plea deal.

As we can see, Jacob is back in business, and Jigga stays with some crispy J’s (this time “True Blue” Air Jordan 3s). Peep the photos in the gallery.

Photos: Jason Winslow-Tom Meinelt/Splash

