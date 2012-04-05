Beyoncé Celebrates Four Years Of Marriage To Jay-Z On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

The number “4” has been very near and dear to Jay-Z and Beyoncé. 4 is the name of B’s latest album. Her and Jigga were wed on the fourth day of the fourth month of 2008, and yesterday marked exactly four years since that special day. When it comes to social media, the reigning queen of R&B is usually reclusive. However, Beyoncé has released a tumblr page that takes you inside her life in a set of never before seen candid photos of the Knowles-Carter clan celebrating their love. Aww. Check our favorites out on the slide below.

Photos: Tumblr

