Vic Mensa Sued By Ex-Landlord For Unpaid Rent

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A landlord is suing Vic Mensa, claiming that he’s way behind on rent – but the rapper retorts that the building was highly unsafe for him & loved ones.

According to reports, George Georgopoulos filed the lawsuit on behalf of the former landlord of the “Dark Things” rapper. The suit states that while Mensa was spotted online displaying a lavish lifestyle, he was behind on rent. The amount that the former landlord is seeking is $8,340 which includes late fees. The filing also claims that the landlord “is left holding the bag of paying real estate taxes, maintenance, and other costs for the building while Vic Mensa continues to use and occupy the space without paying rent.”

But a representative for Vic Mensa issued a rebuttal and claims that the landlord “put the lives of Vic Mensa’s family in danger, particularly his girlfriend.” That incident reportedly occurred in March, when law enforcement said that someone broke into Mensa’s apartment while his girlfriend was home alone. The man was arrested, and court records apparently show that the suspect had previously violated the sex offender’s registry and had a number of arrests on his record. That along with the landlord allegedly failing to implement decent security around the building led Mensa to move out. Georgopoulos dismissed the claims as false, saying that the building’s security has been bolstered.

Mensa is at work on finishing up his second album. He told fans last October that “I’m just waiting on a couple of feature verses and tweaking the mixes, but the creation of the album is complete.” He’s also been at work on other ventures as well including a drive to get water to those in need in Ghana, as well as the Black Star Line Festival with fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper, having spoken at length about it in an interview in February.