Harlem Festival Of Culture Canceled Due To Extreme Weather Conditions

This weekend’s highly anticipated Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC) in New York City has been canceled due to the heat advisory the city is currently under. The three-day festival was scheduled to kick off Friday July 28, but organizers made the decision to nix the event out of safety concerns and the advisement of public officials.

The HFC’s official statement cited President Joe Biden’s suggestion that citizens “listen to public officials and stay indoors” in light the dangerously excessive heat and poor air quality gripping parts of the nation.

“After strong consideration to this severe weather impacting New York City, it is with a heavy heart that we have made the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s Harlem Festival of Culture with public safety in mind,” reads part of the official statement announcing the cancelation. “Our primary concern for the Festival was to put on an enjoyable and safe experience for all, and with the current forecast, it does not support a safe festival experience for attendees, workers or partners. While this untimely announcement changes our planned activities, this decision could potentially save lives.”

Friday’s headliner was A$AP Ferg along with performers that included Bell Biv Devoe, Cam’ron and Doug E. Fresh. Saturday’s headliner was Teyana Taylor while Wyclef Jean was scheduled to hold down Sunday, with cite of the HFC being Randall’s Island. Hip-Hop icon DJ Red Alert was scheduled to be honored on Friday. Per Weather.com, the weekend forecast in New York City includes highs in 90’s and heat advisories that include “tot temperatures and high humidity [that] may cause heat illnesses to occur.”

Refunds will be issued and more information can be found at www.harlemfestivalofculture.com.

