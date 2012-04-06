CLOSE
Behind The Scenes Of Ryan Leslie And Fabolous’ “Beautiful Lie (Remix)” [VIDEO]

The official track hasn’t been released yet, but Ryan Leslie and Fabolous are already gearing up to release the video for “Beautiful Lie.” Check out some behind the scenes footage of the video shoot down after the jump. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

Photo: John Richard

Behind The Scenes , Fabolous , remix , Ryan Leslie

