In The Studio With Kanye West, DJ Khaled, Hit-Boy, Fat Joe, A$AP Rocky & Diplo [PHOTOS]

Say what you want about DJ Khaled, but when there are a bunch of rappers in one place or at one time, he always seems to be the mastermind behind it. While the tabloids are having a field day with Kanye West’s love life, he is hard at work in the studio with the likes of A$AP Rocky, Fat Joe, Diplo, Hit-Boy and Khaled. Also in the mix were Busta Rhymes, Mos Def and Jadakiss.Are G.O.O.D. Fridays back for real? Only time will tell, but check out the pics of the gang putting in work in the lab.

Photos: Instagram

