Surprise! Jay-Z Will Throw The First Concert At Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

Was there any doubt who would kick open the doors to this place? The Barclays Center will be the first venue that can literally stake the claim that it is “The House That Hov Built,” and there is nobody better to throw the first concert there than the Jigga man himself. On Friday, September 28th 2012 Jay-Z will make history as the first artist to perform in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. For ticket info on the show, click here.

—

Photo: Ernest Estime