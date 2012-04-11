J. Cole, Wale, Frank Ocean and The Weeknd To Perform At Lollapalooza 2012

Chicago’s most famous music festival, Lollapalooza, will be taking place from August 3rd to August 5th at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. Among the Urban music acts that will take the stage at the world famous festival are J. Cole, Wale, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, and Santigold. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Keys and Black Sabbath will headline the event. For the full list of performers hit the jump, and for information on tickets, click right here.

Florence + the Machine, Passion Pit, the Shins, Sigur Ros, Fun., M83, Franz Ferdinand, Metric, Dawes, the Temper Trap, Die Antwoord, Mona, the Growlers, the Gaslight Anthem, Hey Rosetta!, JEFF the Brotherhood, Band of Skulls, Anamanaguchi, SBTRKT, First Aid Kit, Tame Impala, Wax, the Walkmen, FIDLAR, JJ Grey & Mofro, LP, JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound, Milo Greene, Neon Indian, Dum Dum Girls, Kopecky Family Band, Washed Out, the Jezabels, Aloe Blacc, Trampled by Turtles, Yuna, Bear in Heaven, Walk Off the Earth, Blind Pilot, Animal Kingdom, Chairlift, Dev, J. Cole, the Black Angels, the Sheepdogs, Yellow Ostrich, the Dunwells, GIVERS, DJ Mel, Polica, Empires, Bombay Bicycle Club, Kevin Devine, Wale, Dry the River, White Rabbits, Helena, Haley Reinhart, Imaginary Cities, the Head & the Heart, the Devil Makes Three, Overdoz, the Big Pink, Oberhofer, Ambassadors, Twin Shadow, the War on Drugs, DJ Zebo, the Tallest Man on Earth, Chancellor Warhol, Toro Y Moi, O Rappa, Laura Warshauer, Dr. Dog, Bowerbirds, Red Oblivion, Of Monsters and Men, Orchard Lounge.

Perry’s stage: Bassnectar, Santigold, Skream & Benga, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Kaskade, Little Dragon, Star Slinger, Calvin Harris, Porter Robinson, Nadastrom, NERO, Sub Focus, DJ Nihal, Madeon, the White Panda, Knife Party, Zedd, SALVA, Zeds Dead, Paper Diamond, Kid Color, Big Gigantic.

Props: Drew

Photo: YouTube