Gillie Da Kid Opens Up About His Son’s Death Online

Gillie Da Kid went on social media to break his silence on the death of his son, who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last week.

On Saturday (July 29th), Gillie shared a photograph of YNG Cheese on his Instagram account. The rapper-turned-podcaster added a deeply stirring tribute to his son in the caption. “I Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up,” he wrote.

“Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me, and my family appreciate and love y’all.” He concluded: “Rest Well dev and watch over us u know I got chase, love u Cheese”, adding five crying emojis at the end.

YNG Cheese, aka Devin Spady, was killed in a triple shooting on July 20th in the Olney neighborhood in Philadelphia. According to reports, the aspiring 25-year-old rapper had been shot once in the back and was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly afterward. Two other men who were shot at the scene were in stable condition. YNG Cheese leaves behind a son, Chase.

Wallo, Gillie’s co-host of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, composed his own tribute to YNG Cheese on Instagram on July 24th. “Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you,” he wrote next to a photo of the rapper, accompanied by a slew of broken heart emojis. “Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well!”

In another Instagram post before the Gillie Fest event this past Saturday, Wallo acknowledged all of the support that Gillie Da Kid has gotten. “

All your supportive words / love was heard & felt,” he began. “We greatly appreciate you all. Major love to all the friends / family who came through yesterday & put love / laughter on Gillie’s heart & mind. Please know that our mission to lift & educate the youngins will continue and become stronger. No matter what, we’ll never stop believing that tomorrow will be better than yesterday.”

Photo: Getty