J. Cole – “Sideline Story” [VIDEO]

One of the groovier tunes on J.Cole’s debut album, is his title track “Sideline Story.” Directed by Axel Laramee and Adam Roy, the clip documents Cole’s international 2011 tour, capturing the song’s straightforward production and lyrics, representing the journey Cole has taken with the release of his first album and setting the stage for his follow up album.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Drake’s “HYFR” Vixen Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Just Because: The Best GIFS From Drake’s “HYFR” Video [GALLERY]

• Nicki Minaj Holds Album Release Party At Miami’s Club LIV [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Playboy Playmate Tisha Marie [PHOTOS]

• Pharrell Williams’ Most Stuntastic Moments [PHOTOS]

• The Best Moments Of WWE’s Wrestlemania Weekend

• The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

• Buck Dancing For Fowl: 10 Stereotype Enforcing Fried Chicken Commercials

• Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Life and Times