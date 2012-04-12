Lil Wayne Reveals DEVOL Album On Hip Hop POV [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne was one of the first guests on MTV’s new show, Hip Hop POV. On the show, he sat down with Amanda Seales and revealed that he created an album called DEVOL (LOVED spelled backwards), consisting of songs about love that he constructed while in prison. Check out the clip after the jump.

Photo: MTV