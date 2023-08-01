Subscribe
Mark Jackson No Longer Working For ESPN

Mark Jackson, a former NBA player and coach, worked for over 15 years with the cable sports network.

Published on August 1, 2023

Mark Jackson, one of the most reliable voices regarding NBA coverage, was yet another big name to be shown the door by ESPN. In a statement, the former NBA player and coach reflected on his time with the cable sports network via a classy response.

Mark Jackson, 58, took to his Instagram page on Monday (July 31) and revealed details of his ouster from ESPN, joining the likes of Jalen Rose, Jeff Van Gundy, and a host of other notable names.

From Instagram

“This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN. Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years.

Jackson remained gracious throughout the statement, thanking fans for tuning in to hear his play-by-play analysis of NBA games. Jackson’s basketball knowledge and straight talk were appreciated aspects of his coverage, along with his signature “Mama there go that man” tagline whenever a player made a spectacular play.

According to a report from Deadline, Jackson will be replaced by former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Doris Burke in the slot he occupied with Van Gundy alongside main play caller, Mike Breen.

Many thanks to Coach Mark Jackson for his contributions to the game.

Photo: Mitchell Leff / Getty

