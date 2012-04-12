Blame Drake: Man Streaks Toronto Blue Jays Game With “YOLO” On His Back [VIDEO]

Okay, Drake this has gone far enough! It is one thing to have young kids tattoo themselves in unsightly places with the “YOLO” initials, but this is an entirely different thing! At the very same stadium that Drake recorded his “Headlines” video, an unidentified man streaked the Rogers Centre with “YOLO” written on his back. Incredible. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Hip-Hop’s Top 10 Most Infamous Breakups

• Classic Hip-Hop Albums Get Flipped With Comic Characters [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Drake’s “HYFR” Vixen Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Just Because: The Best GIFS From Drake’s “HYFR” Video [GALLERY]

• Nicki Minaj Holds Album Release Party At Miami’s Club LIV [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Playboy Playmate Tisha Marie [PHOTOS]

• The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

Props: hustleGRL