Freddie Gibbs Announces Album Title [VIDEO]

Gangsta Gibbs chopped it up with our boy Sumit while he was down in jolly ol’ England. In this sit-down, Freddie Gibbs updates fans on his projects and says that his project with Madlib is 75% done while the Baby Face Killa: Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama is about 50-60% done. The big news is that the name of his debut album will be entitled The Neck Tie Party. Check the full interview down below. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

