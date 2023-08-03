Subscribe
News

Souls Of Mischief Update “93 ’til Infinity” Freestyle On Red Bull Spiral

Published on August 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Souls of Mischief x Red Bull Spiral

Source: Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Souls of Mischief’s “’93 Til Infinity” is one of the greatest Hip-Hop songs of all time, and it’s not debatable. In honor of the classic’s 30-year-anniversary, Tajai, Opio, A-Plus and Phesto teamed with Red Bull to deliver a freestyle update of their truly iconic tune, and the Bay Area crew delivered, as was to be expected.

“93 ’til Infinity” appears on Souls of Mischief’s debut album of the same name which dropped in late 1993. Part of the Hieroglyphics crew that include Del the Funkee Homo Sapien, Casual and more, they had already developed a reputation as elite freestyle rappers and the album proved they could put together engaging songs, too.

For the new episode of Red Bull Spiral they were back in freestyle mode, updating the lyrics to “93 ’til Infinity” and proving they haven’t lost an iota of their talents. Not surprising because after leaving Jive Records after their second major label release, No Man’s Land, Souls and Hiero fully embraced being independent and have enjoyed fruitful careers ever since. For Red Bull Spiral, several MC’s perform in one continue take, and Soul understood the assignment.

Can they do “Never No More” next? Watch below.

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

RELATED TAGS

Red Bull Souls Of Mischief

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
10 itemsCelebrity Sighting - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 : Day Two

Mia Khalifa Doles Out Marriage Advice, X Users Bring Up Her Old Job

08.03.23

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close