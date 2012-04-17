CLOSE
Fabolous – “I Got That Work” [VIDEO]

Fabolous rehashed some work from his TNIC3 effort, with a new video directed by Aristotle. This joint is produced by Jahlil Beats. Check out “I Got That Work” down below. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

aristotle , Fabolous , jahlil beats , There Is No Competition 3

