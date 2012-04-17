Exclusive: E-40 Opens Up On Notorious B.I.G. Incident In Sacramento [VIDEO]

| 04.17.12
Many years ago according to hip-hop legend, E-40 was very close from something bad happening to the Notorious B.I.G. As the story goes, E-40 had booked a fake concert for The Notorious B.I.G. in Sacramento to perform at and following the concert, he was approached by a handful of gun-toting youths. Well for the first time, 40 Water speaks on the incident that happened almost two decades ago in his hometown involving the late Biggie Smalls.

 

The Incident:

Biggie Smalls , e40 , exclusive , Sacramento , The Notorious BIG

