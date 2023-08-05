Mario & Lil Wayne ft. Tyga “Main One,” Kevin Gates “I Don’t Apologize” & More | Daily Visuals 8.4.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been more than a year since Mario reminded the Hip-Hop world that he was that dude when he went hit-for-hit against Omarion and though he hasn’t made much noise since, he’s still proving he’s got skills to pay some bills.

Linking up with Lil Wayne and Tyga for the visuals to “Main One,” Mario and company hold an intimate soiree where they host a bevy of beautiful young women who get wined and dined by the music artists who are on the prowl for wifey material… for one night at least.

Kevin Gates meanwhile seems to be enjoying the life he built for himself as well as in his clip for “I Don’t Apologize,” the once controversial rapper rolls in high-end cars, sports blocks of ice and hits the gym to get his swole on for his female fans.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from E-40, Halle, and more.

MARIO & LIL WAYNE FT. TYGA – “MAIN ONE”

KEVIN GATES – “I DON’T APOLOGIZE”

E-40 – “THE BAY”

TOBE NWIGWE FT. STEPHEN CURRY – “LIL FISH, BIG POND”

HALLE – “ANGEL”

KROWN VIC – “ATLAS”

TALIBAN DEUCE – “GO OFF FREESTYLE”

GIGGS FT. DIDDY – “MANDEM”

Y5 JOKER – “NEVER GONE LAST”