Ashanti Performs On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [VIDEO]

Ashanti and those yams continue on the comeback trail by performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She performed her newest single “The Woman You Love,” without Busta Rhymes but with those hips swaying the way they were I’m not sure if anyone really missed him. Her new album Braveheart drops June 19th. Check the performance down below. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

