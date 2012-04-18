Mavado Brings Out Drake In Paris [VIDEO]

Drizzy Drake and his awkward Patois crashed the stage with the Gully God Mavado in Paris. The two have worked together in the past, famously on the video for “Find Your Love,” and look to work together more in the future. Check the footage below. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

