Lil Kim Prepping Return Of The Queen Tour

Nicki Minaj may be threatening to retire, but Lil Kim is still going strong. Brooklyn’s self-appointed Queen Bee is heading out on the road for the first time in two years.

Kim will embark on her Return of the Queen tour next month. The 11-city trek will make stops at intimate venues in cities like Philly, Cincinnati, and San Francisco. No word yet on the set-list but here’s hoping it includes her latest, “Keys to the City.”

The Queen Bee came to win, female rappers beware.

Return of the Queen Tour Dates

May 11 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

May 13 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

May 18 – Bronx, NY – Paradise Theater

May 19 – Albany, NY – Northern Lights

May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Club ONYX

May 22 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

May 25 – Markham, IL – Adrianna’s Night Club

May 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre

June 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

June 11 – San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine

June 13 – West Hollywood, CA – Key Club

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

• Pictures Of Celebrities That Aren’t Stoned (But Sure Look Like It) [PHOTOS]

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

• 5 Reasons I Never Want To See Another Dead Rapper Hologram, Ever!

• Museum Of Racist Memorabilia Opens In Michigan [PHOTOS]

• The Top 10 Adidas Sneakers Ever*

• Rihanna’s Very Hot Coachella Weekend [PHOTOS]

• The Best Performances In The History Of Nickelodeon’s All That [VIDEO]

• Just Because: Gifs of Disappointed Rappers [PHOTOS]

• Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: That Grape Juice