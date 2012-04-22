Lil Kim Prepping Return Of The Queen Tour

Nicki Minaj may be threatening to retire, but Lil Kim is still going strong. Brooklyn’s self-appointed Queen Bee is heading out on the road for the first time in two years.
Kim will embark on her Return of the Queen tour next month. The 11-city trek will make stops at intimate venues in cities like Philly, Cincinnati, and San Francisco. No word yet on the set-list but here’s hoping it includes her latest, “Keys to the City.”
The Queen Bee came to win, female rappers beware.
Return of the Queen Tour Dates
May 11 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
May 13 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
May 18 – Bronx, NY – Paradise Theater
May 19 – Albany, NY – Northern Lights
May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Club ONYX
May 22 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
May 25 – Markham, IL – Adrianna’s Night Club
May 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre
June 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
June 11 – San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine
June 13 – West Hollywood, CA – Key Club
Photo: That Grape Juice