[EXCLUSIVE] David Banner Says Tyler Perry Shouldn’t Face Criticism [VIDEO]

David Banner is not one to hold his tongue. As a musician and activist the 38-year-old is lauded for his opinions on issues both inside and outside the realm of music. In our exclusive interview with the Mississippi rapper/producer, who is prepping the release of his Sex Drugs & Video Games album, Banner shared his insight on the building of Tyler Perry’s empire, and why he feels that he shouldn’t be criticized. “There’s certain things I would do if I was in his position,” he tells us.
Photo: Hip-Hop Wired