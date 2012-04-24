Goodie M.O.B. Debuts New “Fight To Win” Single On The Voice [VIDEO]

The Goodie M.O.B. debuted a new song called “Fight To Win” on last night’s episode of The Voice. While dressed up like gold-plated Cylons, along with glowing teeth, Cee Lo, T-Mo, Khujo and Big Gipp, who had a reality show in the UK, performed the rousing track for the reality talent show’s audience.

Goodie’s new album, Age Against The Machine, is scheduled to drop sometime this year, as it a new Cee Lo solo set called Everybody’s Brother.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

—

Photo: YouTube