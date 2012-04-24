Curren$y Reportedly Detained Then Released Prior To Dallas Performance

Curren$y almost took an L yesterday (April 23) and not the type he has an affinity for smoking. The rapper was reportedly detained and later released by police prior to a performance in Dallas, TX, according to a report by AllHipHop.

The Raw Papers mascot was in the D to perform at the House of Blues for his “Stoned Immaculate” tour. Prior to his performance, Spitta and a member of his entourage were detained by authorities. Apparently, the police smelled the pot coming from the rapper’s tour bus and upon investigating made him sit tight for a while.

“Locked the CEO up, and I’m da CEO f**k,” Curren$y tweeted. “Ni**az was jus chiefin and bumpin dat new fiend s**t….Then some strangers came thru wit these bracelets that made my arms hurt…”

After performances from Smoke DZA, Young Roddy, Fiend and Styles P, Curren$y was released in time to hit the stage, thanking fans for their patience. “Thanks for all those #freeSpitta tweets – Isht Fawk it let’s go…Y’all know all the lyrics. I see the Jet hats and the gear, and I don’t smell no cheap s**t either!”

The Hot Spitta is the second rapper in days to be nearly arrested for smoking pot in public. Rick Ross’ yacht was recently ran up on by authorities after they apparently smelled the loud coming from the vessel. The Bawse was freed to set sail on his voyage after an associate admitted to smoking and tossing the pack overboard .

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Metta World Peace And 12 Of The Greatest Elbows Ever

• Lamborghini Debuts New SUV Called URUS [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

• Pictures Of Celebrities That Aren’t Stoned (But Sure Look Like It) [PHOTOS]

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

• 5 Reasons I Never Want To See Another Dead Rapper Hologram, Ever!

• Museum Of Racist Memorabilia Opens In Michigan [PHOTOS]

• The Top 10 Adidas Sneakers Ever*

]