Azealia Banks Calls T.I. A “F***ing Clown” After Radio Interview

Azealia Banks isn’t one to hold her tongue, so when T.I. called her out over her rift with Iggy Azalea, she didn’t waste time responding. The Harlem MC made it very clear that the Grand Hustle head needs to stay in his lane. “@tip T.i …. Please shut the f**k up about this. Like seriously quit it,” she wrote.

The 20-year-old also lashed out at the King of the South over his own problems. “@tip funny how you have plenty of time to address me but have nothing to say to the dudes who been calling u [out] as a snitch forever,” she wrote before calling him a “f**king clown” and deleting his music from her iPad. By the end of her rant, Banks scolded herself for getting involved in the one-sided Twitter war. “Whatever, I shouldn’t be letting T.I bait me for his artists’ promo. I’m giving him what he wants. That’s no good.”

Tip never responded to any of her tweets, but while speaking to WGCI’s Tony Sculfield and the Morning Riot in Chicago, he was far more vocal. When asked of the girl-fight he called Banks actions an example of “b***h s**t.”

The undying disagreement between Banks and Azalea stems from the Australian MC’s addition to the XXL’s Freshman 2012 cover. Banks blasted the magazine’s decision implying that Azalea was racist for calling herself a “slave master” on the track “D.R.U.G.S.,” for which she later apologized.

Maybe these two need to just collaborate on a record and squash the beef.

Photo: The Grio